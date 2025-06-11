LOGIN
Jun 11, 2025
China flexes military muscle, Taiwan detects 43 Chinese aircraft & 6 naval vessels
Videos Jun 11, 2025, 14:36 IST

China flexes military muscle, Taiwan detects 43 Chinese aircraft & 6 naval vessels

Taiwan has detected 43 Chinese military aircraft and 6 naval vessels operating near its territory. Watch this video to know more on this!

