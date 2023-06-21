China asks India to abandon joining the US' selfish game amid PM Modi's first state visit to the US

China has once again slammed the US. Remarks come amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark state visit to the United States. China has attacked the US for "pushing India & ramping up its efforts to harass China's economic progress". China's top diplomat, Wang Yi pointed out that the US’ geopolitical calculations are 'doomed to fail'. Through an opinion piece in Global Times, Wang Yi expressed his views over PM Modi's state visit to the US.