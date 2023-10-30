China approves world's 1st flying-taxi; supermassive black hole blasts | Trending on WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- China approves world's 1st passenger-carrying flying-taxi, Elon Musk announces new rule over revenue share arrangement with X users, Emmanuel Macron promises to amend constitution to make abortion rights, Supermassive black hole blasts 570-light-year-long twisted jet of plasma.

