Child Seats for Cars: Safety was not a Priority at the Early Stage?

Since the first car was manufactured and put on the market in the early 19th century, many modifications and adjustments have been implemented to protect those that drive and ride in motorized vehicles. But most restraints were put into place to protect adults without regard for children. The very first child car seat was introduced in 1933 by Bunny Bear Company, but it was also designed for parents to keep an eye on kids in the car. Safety wasn’t a priority. So, how it became a safety device?