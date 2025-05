Chhattisgarh: Top Maoist leader Basava Raju with ₹1.5 crore bounty among 26 killed in encounter

Thirty-one Maoists, including 16 female Maoists, have been killed in an anti-Maoist operation that lasted for about twenty-one days on Karregutta hill, situated on the Telangana border in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.