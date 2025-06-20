LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 22:41 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 22:41 IST
ChatGPT Could Destroy Your Brains
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 22:41 IST

ChatGPT Could Destroy Your Brains

#Gravitas A new study by researchers raises serious concerns about how AI might be impacting our brains and making us dumber. 

Trending Topics

trending videos