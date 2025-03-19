Indian space agency ISRO is presently working on two Lunar missions - Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. Both of them are robotic missions to explore the moon and map its resources. Such missions pave the way for an eventual Indian crewed moon landing in the coming decades. For more details on Chandrayaan-4 and its progress, WION's Principal Correspondent Sidharth.M.P spoke to ISRO Chief Dr. V. Narayanan.