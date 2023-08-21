Chandrayaan-3’s Moon landing in 3 Days: India aims to make lunar history

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, 2023, at 18:04 IST. The spacecraft is currently three days away from its final destination, the moon’s south pole.

