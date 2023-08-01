Chandrayaan-3: What's next after successful TransLunar Injection?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Moon is the next stop for Chandrayaan-3. After more than two weeks of revolving around Earth. Completing five orbit-raising manoeuvres. Chandrayaan-3 is heading towards moon.

