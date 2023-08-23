Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Sarabhai Centre Director says, 'Final phase before landing was very exciting'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
CHANDRAYAAN-3: Vikram lander makes successful landing on moon. PM Modi congratulated the country on the historic moment. Meanwhile, Vikram Sarabhai Centre Director, Unnikrishnan Nair, said 'previous data was helpful to rectify mistakes'.

