Chandrayaan-3: Pragyan Rover detects Sulphur on Moon, set to uncover more secrets | WION Pulse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Six days after the successful soft landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on August 23 for the first time ever in the history of wild space science. Chandrayaan-3 profiled the soil of the South Pole of the moon and ISRO issued a statement saying that the Vikram Lander has confirmed the presence of Sulphur on the lunar surface near the South Pole.

