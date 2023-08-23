Chandrayaan-3 mission: ISRO mission to land on the moon in less than 3 hours

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
India is now only few hours away from making history. Its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is all set to make a soft and successful landing on the south polar region of the Moon around 6.04pm today, August 23.

