Chandrayaan 3: ISRO ready with Plan B, reserves landing day for Vikram Lander

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
If any factor regarding the lander module appears unfavourable, then the landing will be shifted to August 27, said the Space Applications Centre-ISRO about Chandrayaan-3 on Monday. Nilesh M Desai, director of Space Applications Centre-ISRO, Ahmedabad said that the decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the health of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon.

