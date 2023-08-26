Chandrayaan-3: India's success makes some Brits unhappy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
Not everyone is happy with India's Chandrayaan-3 success. A portion of the British society wants India to return the aid given by UK over the years. @VikramChandra asks- What about the $45 trillion the British looted from India? Shouldn't the UK be the one repaying India?

