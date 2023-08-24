Chandrayaan-3: Historic mission to land on Lunar south pole leaves world in awe

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:20 AM IST
India has created history as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon at around 06:03 PM on Wednesday. Indian Prime Minister Modi joined the live landing of Chandrayaan-3 from South Africa where he is attending the BRICS summit. To know more about the mission, watch this interview with an ISRO space scientist from the Chandrayaan-1 mission, Prof. Narendra Bhandari.

