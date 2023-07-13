Cerberus heatwave sends temperatures soaring across Europe | World News | WION

A heatwave is raging across Europe, sending temperatures soaring across the continent. Heatwave Cerberus has the potential to break temperature records in Europe in the coming days. Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 48.8 degree Celsius in parts of Italy. A 44-year-old man in Italy died after collapsing while working in the sun at a town near Milan. The Italian met office says temperatures are expected to peak on Friday.