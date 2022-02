The envoy of the Kyrgyz Republic Asein Isaev has said that India and Iran are working to prove central Asian countries "own part" in the Chabahar port with an aim to smoothen the transport of goods. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Envoy Isaev said, "If we going to use Chabahar port, the duration of delivery of good from India to Kyrgyzstan will be just 2 weeks from the current 30 or 45 days using different ports".