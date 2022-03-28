LIVE TV
Celebrating 30 Years of India-Israel bilateral ties
Mar 28, 2022, 06:15 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19 days ahead of his scheduled trip to India later this week. Israel announced that Bennett had tested positive after he met US secretary of state Antony Blinken.
