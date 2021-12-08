CDS Gen Bipin Rawat onboard chopper crashes; five bodies recovered, three injured rescued | Breaking

Dec 08, 2021, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Five bodies were recovered and three injured people were rescued after an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat crashed in the Coonoor area of the Southern State of Tamil Nadu, today.
