LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Cargo Ship Headed for Mumbai Caught Fire After Multiple Explosions Injuring at Least 5 People
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 09, 2025, 22:21 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 22:21 IST
Cargo Ship Headed for Mumbai Caught Fire After Multiple Explosions Injuring at Least 5 People
Videos Jun 09, 2025, 22:21 IST

Cargo Ship Headed for Mumbai Caught Fire After Multiple Explosions Injuring at Least 5 People

A Singapore cargo ship en route to Mumbai was engulfed in flames following a series of powerful explosions on board, leaving at least five people injured.

Trending Topics

trending videos