Published: May 20, 2025, 08:34 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 08:34 IST
Cancer Touches Us All, Says Biden After Outpouring Of Support, Trump's Shocking Claim
Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, questioned how former first lady Jill Biden had not detected former US President Joe Biden's cancer, suggesting a cover-up of the disease. However, netizens schooled him about the degree Jill Biden had. Meanwhile,. Joe Biden, in a post, has thanked everyone for their support.