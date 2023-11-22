World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Cancer patients get 'digital twins' for personalised treatments | World News | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 22, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Imagine having a digital twin that makes it possible for you to receive the right medical treatment. This video answers the question - how would that be possible?
trending now
Israel cabinet approves hostage deal; Netanyahu says, '4-days truce deal right decision' | WION
Israel-Hamas hostage deal: Hopes mount that Hamas could release dozens of hostages from Gaza | WION
Woman Dies After Horrific Fall At Robbie Williams Concert In Sydney
Cancer patients get 'digital twins' for personalised treatments | World News | WION
Sri Lanka lose hosting rights for 2024 U-19 World Cup after ICC sanctions; S Africa to be new host
recommended videos
Ukraine suspects lawmaker of first-ever cryptocurrency bribe
Israel's cabinet approves hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough
Hong Kong Disneyland welcomes guests to the inaugural World of Frozen
Dengue epidemic in Nepal, country witnessing surge in Dengue infections | World DNA
Indian govt seizes 500 properties in J&K worth millions
recommended videos
Ukraine suspects lawmaker of first-ever cryptocurrency bribe
Israel's cabinet approves hostage deal in a major diplomatic breakthrough
Hong Kong Disneyland welcomes guests to the inaugural World of Frozen
Dengue epidemic in Nepal, country witnessing surge in Dengue infections | World DNA