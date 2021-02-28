LIVE TV
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Canadian woman wants COVID-19 vaccine for her mother's 94th birthday
Feb 28, 2021, 07.25 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
A Canadian woman made and hung a banner at her house in Toronto when her mother Nina Rockett recently turned 94 years old, demanding for her birthday to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Read in App