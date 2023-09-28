Canadian wildfire smoke covers Nuuk | WION Climate Tracker

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Canadian wildfire smoke has blanketed the skies of Greenland's capital, Nuuk. Residents of the Arctic Island, which is located hundreds of kilometres from Canada's coast, describe a strong smell of burnt wood diffused in the air. Large black clouds could be seen engulfing the sky in Nuuk. A video that has been making rounds on social media shows a layer of smoke so thick that it gives the illusion of dusk.

