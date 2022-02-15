Canadian PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers amid truckers protest. All you need to know

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency measure for the first time in country's history. Trudeau invoked measure to give his govt more power to respond to ongoing anti-govt trucker protests. Emergencies Act allows federal govt to take 'special temporary measures' for 30 days during national emergencies. Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to quell the protests by truckers. The Canadian government is being urged to do more to disperse protests which have led to incidents of harassment and violence in Ottawa.