Canada heads to elections amid rising tensions with the US
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
Canada is set to head to the polls next month amid tensions with the United States. Prime Minister Carney is preparing for his electoral debut, while Trump’s recent 25% tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum add further strain to relations.
