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Can sound frequencies bring down enemy drones? The science behind sonic warfare

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 08:05 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 08:05 IST
Could sound waves become a new weapon against enemy drones? Researchers are exploring how powerful acoustic frequencies could disrupt, damage or disable unmanned aerial systems.

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