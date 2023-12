Can Houthis Shut Down Bab-el-Mandeb as Israel begins to bomb Gaza again? What is Biden & Scholz's Secret Deal to nudge Kyiv to negotiate with the Kremlin? Rebels in Myanmar capture more military outposts from the ruling Junta & Kazakhs tell the World about the horrors of Nuclear Tests on their territory Mohammed Saleh gets you an in-depth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World At War