It's a "total loss," admitted Californian winemaker Dario Sattui, as he inspected the wildfire damage to his Castello di Amorosa winery in the Napa Valley wine region. On Sunday night, flames from the Glass fire destroyed wine-storage chamber, a fermentation room, a bottling facility and offices at Sattui's Castello di Amorosa winery, but its distinctive castle complex and tasting room remained unscathed.