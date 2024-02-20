California braces for floods | Heavy snowfall triggers landslide in Afghanistan

California is bracing for intense flooding as the state endures another wave of heavy rainstorms. Less than two weeks after a mega storm, yet another atmospheric river is pinwheeling into the state from the Pacific Ocean. At least 25 people have been killed in Afghanistan, and several others injured, after a landslide cascaded through the village of mokani in the east of the country. The landslide occurred on Sunday night. As per local officials, it was caused due to heavy snowfall and relentless rains that are still ongoing. Watch to know more!