/Cabbage Becomes The New Viral Superfood: Why “Cabbage Core” Is Taking Over Wellness Trends

Move over kale and avocado — cabbage is having its wellness moment. The latest online food trend, known as “cabbage core,” is putting this humble and affordable vegetable at the centre of conversations around gut health, fiber and everyday nutrition. Cabbage contains both soluble and insoluble fiber, along with prebiotics that can support healthy gut bacteria. It is also a source of vitamin C and vitamin K, while being naturally low in calories and relatively filling. But experts caution against suddenly consuming very large amounts of cabbage or fiber. Increasing fiber gradually and drinking enough water can help the digestive system adjust. Watch the full report to understand why cabbage is trending, what makes it nutritious, and what you should know before jumping on the cabbage-core wellness trend.