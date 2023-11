After a year-long delay due to governance issues, indian education startup byju said that losses at its parent company narrowed only marginally amid a pandemic-era economic boom. That highlights the firm's issues with creditors over a 1.2 billion dollar debt. Bengaluru-based online teaching service think & learn reported an operational loss of 271 million dollars in 2021-2022, down 6% from 292 million dollars a year earlier.