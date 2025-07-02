LOGIN
Published: Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST
Buenos Aires freezes at -1°C
Videos Jul 02, 2025, 14:00 IST

Buenos Aires freezes at -1°C

Dropping to -1°C, the coldest day of the week, frost-covered cars, icy grass, and vapor rising from sewers marked a freezing Tuesday morning. Watch in for more details!

