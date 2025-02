Sitharaman is presenting her record eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday (Feb 1). The Budget speech is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, and taxation reforms, along with other important announcements. The Economic Survey, which was tabled in the Parliament on Friday (Jan 31), forecasted a robust growth rate for India's economy, predicting an expansion between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year (2025-26).