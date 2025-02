Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Economic Survey to the Loksabha at about 12 p.m. Sitharaman will propose the budget for FY 2025-26 tomorrow, February 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. Ahead of the budget, the Indian middle class and taxpayers are looking for significant income-tax reductions and reliefs. Tax slabs are projected to change under future tax regimes, as is the increase in basic deductions.