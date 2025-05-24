BSF stops infiltration attempt; intruder tried to cross over near Gujarat's Banaskantha district

In India's Gujarat, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday night (May 23-24, intervening night) neutralised a Pakistani intruder who was attempting to enter Indian territory. As per a statement by the security forces, in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, the troops spotted a suspicious person moving towards the border fence after crossing the international border. The BSF challenged the intruder, who kept advancing, following which the forces were forced to open fire. The intruder was neutralised on the spot, added the statement.