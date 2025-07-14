BSE's 150th anniversary marred by Jane Street ban

On the eve of its 150th anniversary, Asia’s oldest stock exchange, the Bombay Stock Exchange, faces a major setback after the ban on Jane Street. The U.S. trading firm, accused of manipulating prices, is now prohibited from operating in Indian markets, triggering a 25% drop in the BSE’s rally. Today on the show, we explore how this impacts BSE’s future, the potential fallout from tighter regulations, and whether the exchange needs to innovate to stay competitive. Watch in for more details!