/Brown University Shooting Suspect Ex-Physics Graduate From M.I.T

The man who police say killed two Brown University students and a Massachusetts Institute of Technology physicist had cut short a promising academic career to take a modest software developer job back in his native Portugal before returning to the United States in 2017. U.S. investigators, helped by their Portuguese colleagues, are still seeking a motive for the shootings carried out by Claudio Valente before his suicide. Officials have been looking into his academic past, which some of Valente’s former colleagues recall as an uneasy one.