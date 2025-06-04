Britain to strengthen nuclear deterrence, British army to be 10 times more lethal

Britain is rearming rapidly. After years of underfunding and strategic drift, the United Kingdom has slammed the brakes on military complacency. In a seismic new Strategic Defence Review, London has declared a full-spectrum military revival , expanding its submarine fleet, boosting troop numbers, and even considering tax hikes to prepare the nation for an era of “permanent global confrontation.” The message is chillingly clear: peace is no longer guaranteed.