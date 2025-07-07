Published: Jul 07, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 16:15 IST
BRICS urges nuclear safeguard, safety to protect people from harm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spotlighting India’s economic rise and its leadership ambitions for the Global South during his five-nation tour and appearance at the BRICS Summit. With pointed criticism of global double standards and a call for stronger cooperation among developing nations, India is positioning itself at the forefront of a shifting global order.