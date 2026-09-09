/BRICS summit is a ‘large logistical exercise’, 1300 journalists expected, MEA official says

India is making final preparations for the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on 12–13 September 2026. Described by MEA officials as a massive logistical operation, the summit concludes a year-long chairship comprising over 350 meetings under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". With around 1,300 domestic and foreign journalists expected at the International Media Centre, the government has declared a holiday on Friday, 11 September, to ensure smooth coordination and city operations.