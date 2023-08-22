BRICS Summit: Founded in 2009, the creation of BRICS was initiated by Russia

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
BRICS heads of state arrive for Photo Op at summit venue. South Africa's Ramaphosa, Brazil's Lula, India's Modi and China's Jinping will attend summit in person. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the summit virtually, while his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, attends it in his stead.

