/BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi, President Putin hold bilateral talks ahead of BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin touched down in New Delhi and went straight into bilateral talks with PM Modi ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit. Trade, energy, and defence topped the agenda, with BrahMos missile upgrades, S-400 deliveries and Su-57 jets all reportedly on the table. Putin arrived with a high-level delegation, and the two leaders are expected to review decades of strategic partnership before world leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam this weekend.