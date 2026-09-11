/BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi highlights startup boom, seafarer safety at BRICS business forum

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 19:20 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 19:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BRICS Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, highlighting India's startup revolution and growing role in the global economy. Modi stressed that international trade can only grow when seafarers and shipping routes remain safe and secure. Joined by fellow BRICS leaders, he pointed to the optimism surrounding the BRICS Summit and called for stronger economic cooperation, innovation and resilient supply chains among member nations.