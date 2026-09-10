LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /BRICS summit 2026: India puts sustainability at centre of 2026 BRICS agenda

BRICS summit 2026: India puts sustainability at centre of 2026 BRICS agenda

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 13:35 IST
The 18th BRICS Summit is underway at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12–13, with India placing sustainability and a people-centric approach at the heart of its BRICS 2026 agenda.

Trending Topics

trending videos