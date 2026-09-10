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BRICS summit 2026: 'Dialogue and Diplomacy' at the heart of India's approach

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 18:35 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 18:35 IST
India champions dialogue and diplomacy as the foundational pillars of its chairship for the 18th BRICS Summit taking place in New Delhi.

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