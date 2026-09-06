/BRICS SUMMIT 2026 | Delhi Traffic Restrictions On 35+ Roads, Motorcade Rehearsal Underway

BRICS SUMMIT 2026: Delhi is witnessing major traffic restrictions and diversions as authorities prepare for the upcoming BRICS Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam. A motorcade rehearsal is affecting more than 35 roads, with Delhi Traffic Police advising commuters to plan journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and use the Metro wherever possible. The restrictions affect several important routes across Central, South and other parts of Delhi. Traffic police have also identified multiple diversion points and issued alternate-route advisories for commuters travelling to railway stations and the airport. India will host the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12 and 13, 2026. The event is expected to bring together leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees.