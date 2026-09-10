/BRICS summit 2026: Brazil's BRICS significance goes beyond economic size

Brazil was one of the original architects of BRICS. But its role in the grouping has evolved as BRICS has expanded from five countries to an 11-member bloc. It is Latin America's largest economy, a global agricultural power, a major resource holder and one of the strongest diplomatic voices of the Global South. But as BRICS becomes larger and more geopolitically divided, a new question is emerging. Can Brazil use its position to keep BRICS balanced between economic cooperation and geopolitical confrontation? Take a look at this next report for more.