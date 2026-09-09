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BRICS, G20 & SCO: The voice of the global south

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 18:50 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 18:50 IST
BRICS, G20 and SCO are giving the Global South a stronger voice in shaping the world order, pushing for greater representation, cooperation and influence in global affairs.

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