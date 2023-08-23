BREAKING: Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash, says report | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
A plane with 10 people on-board crashed in Russia. Reports say, Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was among who were killed. More information is awaited on the same.

